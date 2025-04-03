New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Invests $221,000 in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,858,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $19,076,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $480,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1,144.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,841,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,482 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth about $972,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

ADMA Biologics Stock Up 4.2 %

ADMA stock opened at $20.23 on Thursday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $23.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 72.25 and a beta of 0.60.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

(Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.