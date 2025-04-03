New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Invests $150,000 in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 1,794.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

Shares of AGO stock opened at $87.68 on Thursday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $72.57 and a 12 month high of $96.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.59 and its 200 day moving average is $88.02.

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.07). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 70.37%. The company had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

