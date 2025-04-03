New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Has $166,000 Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1,053.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,630,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,573,000 after buying an additional 1,868,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,502,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,678 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in General Mills by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,803,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,414 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $496,484,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,731,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,496,000 after buying an additional 670,642 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Down 0.9 %

General Mills stock opened at $59.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.06. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.15 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.39.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.08%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 52.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 11,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $739,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,346 shares in the company, valued at $22,967,490. The trade was a 3.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

