New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,537,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth $17,903,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 24.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after acquiring an additional 10,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price objective on shares of WD-40 in a report on Monday, January 27th.

WD-40 Stock Performance

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $247.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $211.03 and a 52 week high of $292.36. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48 and a beta of -0.10.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.40 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.03%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

