Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NBXG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on April 30th

Apr 3rd, 2025

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXGGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 55.4% annually over the last three years.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NBXG opened at $12.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average is $13.00. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $13.86.

About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

