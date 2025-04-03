NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Stake Lifted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of NETSTREIT worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. QSV Equity Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 1.6% during the third quarter. QSV Equity Investors LLC now owns 77,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period.

Shares of NTST opened at $15.71 on Thursday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -261.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -525.00%.

In other news, CEO Mark Manheimer purchased 3,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.22 per share, with a total value of $55,035.52. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 295,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,493,735.44. This represents a 1.24 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $183,172. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

