Nemes Rush Group LLC Sells 864 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Nemes Rush Group LLC decreased its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 67.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Comerica by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,977,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,745,000 after purchasing an additional 96,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,431,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,092,000 after acquiring an additional 125,514 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Comerica by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,481,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,462,000 after acquiring an additional 72,391 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,149,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,952,000 after purchasing an additional 492,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,111,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,555,000 after purchasing an additional 29,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

CMA opened at $59.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $73.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.62.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.05). Comerica had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 13.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

CMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point increased their price target on Comerica from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.95.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

