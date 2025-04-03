Nemes Rush Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,298 iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XJH. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 462.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:XJH opened at $39.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.37 and a 200-day moving average of $42.43. The company has a market capitalization of $258.37 million, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.12. iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.52 and a one year high of $46.00.

iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.