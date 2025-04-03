Nemes Rush Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 2,025.0% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 1,162.5% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $396.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $390.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.27. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $412.97. The firm has a market cap of $85.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.21.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

