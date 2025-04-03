Nemes Rush Group LLC Invests $32,000 in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 37,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 128,471.1% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 57,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,176,000 after buying an additional 57,812 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $196.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $169.96 and a 1-year high of $222.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.92.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.3176 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

