Needham & Company LLC Cuts TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Price Target to $25.00

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TTGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on TechTarget from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on TechTarget from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of TechTarget from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TechTarget has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Get TechTarget alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TTGT

TechTarget Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechTarget

Shares of TTGT opened at $12.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a current ratio of 10.49. TechTarget has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $35.11. The firm has a market cap of $365.44 million, a P/E ratio of -29.76, a PEG ratio of 113.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in TechTarget by 2.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,455,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,042,000 after acquiring an additional 60,191 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,380,000 after purchasing an additional 227,459 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TechTarget by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 806,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TechTarget by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,543,000 after purchasing an additional 21,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in TechTarget by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 581,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,524,000 after purchasing an additional 68,364 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.