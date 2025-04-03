NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $87.18 and traded as low as $21.21. NEC shares last traded at $21.21, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

NEC Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.72.

About NEC

NEC Corporation provides information and communication technology solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Public Solutions Business, Public Infrastructure Business, Enterprise Business, Network Services Business, and Global Business. It provides systems integration services, including systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing and cloud services; and system equipment.

