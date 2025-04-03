NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $11.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. NCR Voyix traded as low as $9.03 and last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 628471 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

VYX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NCR Voyix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NCR Voyix by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 10,410,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,084,000 after purchasing an additional 956,177 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 8,332,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,327,000 after buying an additional 787,032 shares during the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NCR Voyix by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 3,094,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,996,000 after acquiring an additional 688,684 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in NCR Voyix by 966.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 732,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 663,821 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NCR Voyix by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,693,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,953,000 after buying an additional 621,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

