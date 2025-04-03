NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $11.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. NCR Voyix traded as low as $9.03 and last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 628471 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.
VYX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NCR Voyix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VYX
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NCR Voyix
NCR Voyix Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
About NCR Voyix
NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NCR Voyix
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Big Buybacks: 3 Large Caps Exceed 5% Repurchase Power
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- NVIDIA vs Qualcomm: Which Is the Better Buy for Q2?
Receive News & Ratings for NCR Voyix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR Voyix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.