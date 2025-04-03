nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.660-0.690 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $574.5 million-$578.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $613.4 million. nCino also updated its FY26 guidance to $0.66-0.69 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NCNO shares. William Blair lowered shares of nCino from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on nCino from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $40.00 price target on nCino in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $44.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

nCino Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $22.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average is $34.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. nCino has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -132.87, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.66.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $141.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.81 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that nCino will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

nCino announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at nCino

In related news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 5,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $167,824.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,858,854.40. This trade represents a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider April Rieger sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $140,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,758,067.80. The trade was a 2.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,877 shares of company stock worth $2,963,893. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

