nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Downgraded by Truist Financial to “Hold”

Truist Financial cut shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $44.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NCNO. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, March 20th. William Blair downgraded nCino from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on nCino from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays raised nCino from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Get nCino alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NCNO

nCino Stock Down 19.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. nCino has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $43.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -132.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $141.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.81 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that nCino will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

nCino declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 5,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $167,824.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 271,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,858,854.40. This trade represents a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 54,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,458,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,050,685. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,877 shares of company stock worth $2,963,893 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of nCino by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,830,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,697,000 after purchasing an additional 948,282 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in nCino by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,177,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905,802 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in nCino by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,691,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,893 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of nCino by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,241,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 2,917,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,976,000 after acquiring an additional 156,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.