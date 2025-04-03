National Bank of Canada FI Sells 125,055 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 740,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,055 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.07% of Exelon worth $27,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Exelon

In other Exelon news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $59,353.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,134.47. The trade was a 39.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.13.

Exelon Stock Up 0.1 %

Exelon stock opened at $45.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day moving average is $40.27. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $46.47.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

