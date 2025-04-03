National Bank of Canada FI Has $39.66 Million Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,299 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.15% of Dover worth $39,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOV. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Dover by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Dover by 13.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its holdings in Dover by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 4,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Dover from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $236.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dover from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.18.

Dover Price Performance

Dover stock opened at $179.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. Dover Co. has a one year low of $168.20 and a one year high of $222.31.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.20. Dover had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Dover’s payout ratio is 10.59%.

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.