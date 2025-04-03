National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 452,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 406,631 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.06% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $34,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.7 %

BK stock opened at $84.33 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $52.64 and a one year high of $90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.33 and a 200-day moving average of $79.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on BK shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wolfe Research cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BK

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.