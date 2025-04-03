Nanotechnology Stocks To Follow Today – April 1st

OSI Systems, NVE, Clene, Virpax Pharmaceuticals, and Biodexa Pharmaceuticals are the five Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares of companies that research, develop, or commercialize products using materials and technologies at the nanoscale level, typically measured in billionths of a meter. These companies often work on innovations in electronics, healthcare, energy, and materials science, making their stocks an appealing choice for investors interested in cutting-edge technological advancements. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Shares of OSIS stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $192.26. The company had a trading volume of 66,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.19 and a 200 day moving average of $171.70. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $126.57 and a 1-year high of $220.00.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

NVE stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.35. 5,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,138. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.40 million, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.08. NVE has a 52 week low of $62.82 and a 52 week high of $89.98.

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNN traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.73. 90,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,149. Clene has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.81.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

Shares of VRPX stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $1.32. 105,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,797. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.50. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

Shares of NASDAQ BDRX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,649. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.33. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00.

