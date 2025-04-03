Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MYGN. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Myriad Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.12. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $29.30.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $210.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 285,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 86,973 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,635,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 138,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 29,524 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 55,690 shares during the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

