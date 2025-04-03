MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI) Trading Down 3.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report) dropped 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 11,648 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 318,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of MultiSensor AI in a research report on Tuesday.

MultiSensor AI Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MultiSensor AI during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MultiSensor AI during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. 272 Capital LP purchased a new position in MultiSensor AI in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MultiSensor AI by 149.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 77,497 shares during the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MultiSensor AI Company Profile

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes multi-sensor systems for thermographic and other use in various industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles.

