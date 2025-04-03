Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $9,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,810.0% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $170.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $125.78 and a 1 year high of $226.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 30.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

