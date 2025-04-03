Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Raises Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,662 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS opened at $97.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.37. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $83.91 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69. The firm has a market cap of $177.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

