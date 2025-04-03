Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Purchases 17,414 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,414 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.7 %

CMG stock opened at $52.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.46. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.55 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMG. Cfra raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.