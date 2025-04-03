Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Acquires 97 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Booking by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Booking by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $547,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,306,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,944,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. DA Davidson increased their price target on Booking from $5,005.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Booking from $4,600.00 to $5,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,575.00 to $5,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5,400.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,370.43.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG stock opened at $4,689.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4,774.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $4,750.13. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,180.00 and a 52-week high of $5,337.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.82 by $5.73. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.19%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

