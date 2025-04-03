Mother Iggy (MOTHER) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.75 Million

Mother Iggy (MOTHER) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Mother Iggy token can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mother Iggy has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. Mother Iggy has a market cap of $3.75 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of Mother Iggy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83,081.03 or 0.99968142 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,826.03 or 0.99661307 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mother Iggy Token Profile

Mother Iggy’s total supply is 986,143,154 tokens. Mother Iggy’s official website is www.mother.fun. Mother Iggy’s official Twitter account is @motherprovides.

Buying and Selling Mother Iggy

According to CryptoCompare, “Mother Iggy (MOTHER) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Mother Iggy has a current supply of 986,143,154.31. The last known price of Mother Iggy is 0.0040857 USD and is up 0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 196 active market(s) with $3,076,104.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mother.fun/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mother Iggy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mother Iggy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mother Iggy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

