Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Receives $527.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $527.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Moody’s from $481.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Moody’s from $510.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $504.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.08, for a total value of $192,178.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,092,537.92. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 1,258 shares of company stock valued at $610,936 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 272.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $471.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $484.78 and its 200-day moving average is $479.80. The firm has a market cap of $84.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $360.05 and a 1-year high of $531.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. Moody’s had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 29.03%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.36%.

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

