Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.11.

MNST stock opened at $59.36 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $43.32 and a 52-week high of $59.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.58.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 21.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 296,846 shares in the company, valued at $16,178,107. This trade represents a 3.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $2,585,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,054.86. This represents a 68.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,316 shares of company stock worth $11,484,440 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3,999.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 39,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 38,838 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 459,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,972,000 after acquiring an additional 23,906 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at $620,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 40.8% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 5.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

