MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $68.75 and last traded at $69.66, with a volume of 538032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.08.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MKSI

MKS Instruments Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.89 and its 200 day moving average is $104.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 18.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.43%.

Insider Activity

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $25,426.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,324.64. The trade was a 1.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 8,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $836,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,577.01. The trade was a 11.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MKS Instruments

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ABLE Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $1,669,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in MKS Instruments by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,464 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 15,184 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 258,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,959,000 after purchasing an additional 44,106 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.