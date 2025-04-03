Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Short Interest Update

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,772,500 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the February 28th total of 2,241,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 924.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Mitsui Fudosan Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MTSFF opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.74. Mitsui Fudosan has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $11.06.
About Mitsui Fudosan
