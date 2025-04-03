Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Short Interest Update

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,772,500 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the February 28th total of 2,241,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 924.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Mitsui Fudosan Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTSFF opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.74. Mitsui Fudosan has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $11.06.

About Mitsui Fudosan

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

