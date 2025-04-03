Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.90. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $15.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.92.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 14.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $752,000. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 301,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 59,053 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 75,997 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 403,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 43,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

