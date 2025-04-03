Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of MUFG stock opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.90. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $15.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.92.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 14.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.
About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.
