Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF) Short Interest Down 15.4% in March

Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 770,400 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the February 28th total of 910,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Mitsubishi Materials Price Performance
MIMTF remained flat at C$15.88 during midday trading on Thursday. Mitsubishi Materials has a 52-week low of C$15.59 and a 52-week high of C$20.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.81.
About Mitsubishi Materials
