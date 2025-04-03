Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF) Short Interest Down 15.4% in March

Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 770,400 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the February 28th total of 910,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Mitsubishi Materials Price Performance

MIMTF remained flat at C$15.88 during midday trading on Thursday. Mitsubishi Materials has a 52-week low of C$15.59 and a 52-week high of C$20.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.81.

About Mitsubishi Materials

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in metals, metalworking solutions, cement, environment and energy, and electronic materials businesses in Japan. The company offers automotive products, including engine, drive system, and onboard equipment parts and materials; exterior parts and materials; electronic parts and materials; hybrid, EV, and fuel cell car parts and materials; tools; recycling, and green products and materials; environment and recycle technology; energy recovery resources, such as shredder residue, batteries, and e-scrap; and recycling facilities.

