Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Cut to Hold at TD Cowen

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MISTGet Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Cowen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 28th.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.82. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 15.40 and a quick ratio of 15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

