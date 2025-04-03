Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Cut to Hold at TD Cowen

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Cowen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 28th.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.
