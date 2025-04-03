Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,715 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 296.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $101.23 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $112.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4635 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.