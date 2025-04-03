Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,645 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises about 1.7% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $6,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,158,000. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1,532.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 339,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,989,000 after buying an additional 319,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $214.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.05 and a 200 day moving average of $228.98. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $182.98 and a 52 week high of $245.04.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.