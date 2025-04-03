Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) by 116.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 395.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 266.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 193.5% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of VCEB opened at $62.73 on Thursday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $60.66 and a twelve month high of $65.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.97.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2501 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

