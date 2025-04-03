Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 73,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,528,000. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up about 1.2% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Avantis International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC now owns 675,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,434,000 after buying an additional 26,144 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $17,291,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 338,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,765,000 after buying an additional 16,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $66.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.83. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.02 and a fifty-two week high of $68.81.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.