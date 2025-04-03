Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Buys 33,912 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 189.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,912 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 269.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 200.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDB opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.71. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $24.73. The company has a market cap of $887.40 million, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0984 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.