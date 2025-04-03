Mike Slessor Sells 4,000 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Stock

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $112,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,533,716. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mike Slessor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $155,920.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $177,760.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $28.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.08. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.63.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). FormFactor had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.93%. On average, analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on FormFactor from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in FormFactor by 4,732.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

