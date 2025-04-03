Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) CEO Sells $724,473.92 in Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total value of $724,473.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,171 shares in the company, valued at $53,890,187.04. The trade was a 1.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:MAA traded down $4.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $163.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,851. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.73 and a 1 year high of $173.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 24.03%. Research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.515 dividend. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $159.50 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

Featured Stories

