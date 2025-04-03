MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 101,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 84,471 shares.The stock last traded at $14.79 and had previously closed at $12.57.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Up 20.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of -1.39.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (OILD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILD was launched on Nov 8, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

