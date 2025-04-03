MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $58.79, but opened at $51.20. MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $60.36, with a volume of 277,432 shares trading hands.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.71. The company has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 2.79.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

