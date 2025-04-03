MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.34, but opened at $7.19. MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $6.17, with a volume of 3,745,745 shares traded.
MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 2.4 %
The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of -2.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.89.
MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Big Buybacks: 3 Large Caps Exceed 5% Repurchase Power
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- NVIDIA vs Qualcomm: Which Is the Better Buy for Q2?
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.