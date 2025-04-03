MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.34, but opened at $7.19. MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $6.17, with a volume of 3,745,745 shares traded.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 2.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of -2.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.89.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

