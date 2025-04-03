MetisDAO Achieves Market Capitalization of $88.99 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $14.11 or 0.00017224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $88.99 million and approximately $14.27 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00004384 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00026534 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00003185 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,308,834 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 6,268,834.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 15.07199309 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 293 active market(s) with $13,278,449.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

