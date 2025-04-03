Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of Merchants Bancorp worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $994,207,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3,547.0% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,867,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,476,000 after purchasing an additional 16,666 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 566,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,651,000 after purchasing an additional 76,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 474,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,320,000 after buying an additional 48,881 shares during the period. 24.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of MBIN opened at $37.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.15. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $53.27.

Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.58. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 22.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Scott A. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $1,077,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,818.60. This trade represents a 47.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $52.50 to $56.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Research Report on MBIN

Merchants Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.