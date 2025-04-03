Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Vitesse Energy during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Vitesse Energy in the third quarter worth about $78,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Vitesse Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Vitesse Energy by 143.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Vitesse Energy by 415.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on VTS. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Vitesse Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Vitesse Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Vitesse Energy from $30.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Vitesse Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Vitesse Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Vitesse Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VTS opened at $25.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.53. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $28.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.75.

Vitesse Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This is a boost from Vitesse Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 351.56%.

Insider Activity at Vitesse Energy

In related news, CAO Mike Morella sold 8,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $217,336.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,304.35. This trade represents a 9.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Sabol sold 6,714 shares of Vitesse Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $179,263.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,073.70. The trade was a 9.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vitesse Energy Profile

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Articles

