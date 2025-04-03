Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 202 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 208.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $111.64 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $96.62 and a one year high of $134.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.70 and a 200 day moving average of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EMR

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.