Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 376.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 87,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.72 per share, with a total value of $2,499,989.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 87,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,989.84. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $635,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,869,090.56. This trade represents a 18.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $112.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.87. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $104.45 and a one year high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.40). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

