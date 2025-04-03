Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 130 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,215 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.79.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $264.62 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.11 and a twelve month high of $365.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 18.00%. On average, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.63%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

