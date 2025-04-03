Mckinsey Margaret Lyon Sells 20,000 Shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Stock

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) insider Mckinsey Margaret Lyon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,154 shares in the company, valued at $980,694. This represents a 18.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mckinsey Margaret Lyon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 5th, Mckinsey Margaret Lyon sold 22,710 shares of Perpetua Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $200,302.20.

PPTA stock opened at $10.95 on Thursday. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average is $10.40. The firm has a market cap of $773.17 million, a P/E ratio of -49.77 and a beta of 0.27.

Perpetua Resources ( NASDAQ:PPTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,788,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 370,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 257,130 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,729,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $2,668,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,937,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PPTA. National Bank Financial upgraded Perpetua Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Perpetua Resources from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

